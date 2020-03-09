Middle East travel and tourism fair in Dubai postponed over coronavirus

Adds details

DUBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - A regional travel and tourism exhibition in Dubai in April has been postponed to late June due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Monday.

Arabian Travel Market, one of the Middle East's biggest travel fairs, will now take place from June 28 to July 1 instead of April 19 to 22, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"The announcement has been made at the earliest opportunity to give as much notice as possible to all stakeholders enabling them to make the necessary arrangements to reschedule their plans, and ensure even stronger attendance in June."

The outgoing president of the airline Emirates, Tim Clark, was due to give one of his last interviews at the event before stepping down in June. The United Arab Emirates has reported 45 coronavirus cases, which has led to major events across the country being cancelled or postponed.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell Editing by Louise Heavens and Peter Graff)

