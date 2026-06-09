Middle East Erupts Again: Buy these Healthcare ETFs Before the Next Strike

The global geopolitical landscape has plunged into a deep state of uncertainty once again following a direct exchange of missile strikes between Iran and Israel over the weekend. Although a fragile, temporary ceasefire was announced yesterday, history suggests there is no guarantee that hostilities will not resume at a moment’s notice in the Middle East.

This volatility may lead investors to rotate away from the highly volatile Silicon Valley investments, as they did last Friday. The sell-off was driven by a dual catalyst — a stronger-than-expected May U.S. jobs report, which reignited concerns that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer, and growing institutional anxiety over AI concentration risk and elevated valuations.

Such volatile situations tend to force risk-averse market participants to increase their positions in defensive safe havens like healthcare stocks and, by extension, healthcare exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which boast inelastic demand.

Before identifying those ETFs for your portfolio, a strategic investor must look past the immediate headlines. Examining the fundamental factors currently accelerating the healthcare sector, the primary players driving the sector’s rally, and assessing its future ensures that shielding your capital from global friction is an investment driven by hard data rather than reactionary panic.

Factors Fueling Healthcare & Major Players

The fundamental factors driving the healthcare sector’s recent expansion extend far beyond simple defensive positioning. The sector has been particularly flourishing of late due to two explosive factors: blockbuster weight-loss drugs and AI-driven drug discovery.

Leading the charge in the healthcare space is undoubtedly Eli Lilly LLY, which has defied broader market volatility to touch a new record 52-week high of $1,166 per share on June 5, 2026. Eli Lilly now controls roughly 60% of the booming GLP-1 weight-loss and diabetes market. It generated $13 billion in revenues in the first quarter of 2026, driven by LLY’s GLP-1 blockbuster drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, putting the company on an annualized run rate of more than $50 billion for its diabetes and weight-loss franchise. Meanwhile, recently released clinical trial data for its oral weight-loss drug, Foundayo, could further accelerate the franchise’s growth momentum.

The company is also rapidly scaling its AI drug discovery capabilities, heavily investing in advanced computing infrastructure and high-value partnerships to accelerate preclinical development. In January 2026, LLY joined forces with tech giant NVIDIA NVDA to co-invest up to $1 billion over five years in talent, infrastructure, and computing resources to support a new AI co-innovation lab aimed at accelerating and scaling drug discovery and manufacturing.

Similar to Eli Lily, Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk NVO is another major player accelerating the growth of the healthcare sector. Alongside Eli Lily, NVO commands a lion’s share of the U.S. weight loss market and has been aggressively launching its weight-loss drugs across Europe, Asia and Latin America.

In December 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Novo Nordisk’s oral obesity pill, Wegovy, making it the first GLP-1 tablet specifically cleared for chronic weight management. The company is also making its stride in AI-led drug discovery.

NVO entered into a strategic collaboration with OpenAI this April to integrate advanced AI capabilities across its value chain, from early-stage drug discovery to commercial operations. The partnership aims at accelerating the development and delivery of new therapies while enhancing operational efficiency through AI-driven insights and automation.

Outlook for Global Healthcare in the AI Era

In the era of AI, the global healthcare sector outlook is transformative. AI is no longer a Silicon Valley monopoly; it is slashing drug development timelines from years to months.

Agencies and healthcare groups are aggressively deploying agentic AI and multi-agent workflows to compress drug discovery timelines from years to months and automate clinical workflows. This structural evolution guarantees that healthcare is no longer just a slow-moving utility sector, but a hotbed of technological innovation.

To this end, a PWC report projects the global healthcare market to witness a 5% CAGR from 2025 to 2030, approaching nearly US$ 30 trillion, with the AI healthcare sub-industry estimated to reach $868 billion, yielding $222 billion in revenue gains.

Given this strong growth potential, geopolitical uncertainty stemming from the recurring tensions between Iran and Israel is likely to keep risk-averse investors on the defensive, prompting them to seek refuge in the healthcare sector's stable, recession-resilient cash flows.

Health ETFs to Buy

For those looking to capitalize on the healthcare sector’s growth momentum, as mentioned above, without facing the regulatory or clinical trial risks of individual stock picks, the following healthcare ETFs represent the best investment vehicles:

State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF XLV

This fund, with assets under management (AUM) worth $39.24 billion, offers exposure to 60 companies in the pharmaceuticals; health care equipment and supplies; health care providers and services; biotechnology; life sciences tools and services; and health care technology industries. LLY holds the first spot in this fund, with 16.21% weightage.

Pharma giants, Johnson & Johnson JNJ holds the second position in this fund, with 10.15% weightage, while AbbVie ABBV holds the third spot with 7.26% weightage.

XLV has soared 12.5% over the past year. The fund charges 8 basis points (bps) as fees. It sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and traded at a good volume of 20.71 million shares in the last trading session.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares VHT

With net assets of $16.6 billion, this fund provides exposure to 405 companies engaged in the manufacture of healthcare equipment and supplies, the provision of healthcare-related services, and the research, development, production, and marketing of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. LLY is the fund’s largest holding, accounting for 12.13% of assets, followed by JNJ at 8.82% and ABBV at 6.03%.

VHT has rallied 13.3% over the past year. The fund charges 9 bps as fees. It sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1 and traded at a volume of 0.41 million shares in the last trading session.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF IHE

This fund, with net assets worth $921.5 million, offers exposure to 55 U.S. drug manufacturers and vaccine producers. LLY holds the first spot in this fund, with 24.52% weightage. JNJ holds the second position in this fund, with 20.75% weightage, while Royalty Pharma holds the third spot with 5.18% weightage.

IHE has surged 36.7% over the past year. The fund charges 38 bps as fees. It holds a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) and traded at a volume of 0.10 million shares in the last trading session.

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Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ETF (XLV): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (VHT): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.