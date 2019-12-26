World Markets

Middle East Crude-Benchmarks soften; Saudi-Kuwait plan to restart Neutral Zone output

Florence Tan Reuters
Middle East crude benchmarks Oman and Dubai weakened for a fourth session on Thursday as demand for physical cargoes loading in February has tapered off.

Russia's Surgutneftegaz has sold two more February-loading ESPO crude at steady premiums from previous trades, trade sources said.

The producer sold a cargo loading on Feb. 21-28 at a premium of close to $8 a barrel to Dubai quotes, they said. Glencore may have bought this cargo.

A second cargo loading on Feb. 24-29 was sold at a premium of $7.40-$7.50 a barrel to Mercuria, the sources said.

Mercuria is expected to supply the cargo to Chinese refiner ChemChina, they said.

Separately, Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Wednesday the Khafji oil field which is jointly operated with Kuwait would produce 320,000 oil barrels per day (bpd) at the end of 2020, Saudi-owned al-Arabiya TV reported.

Some traders expect the additional production to ease tightness in medium and heavy sour crude supplies, while others remained sceptical if the resumption of oil production would materialise.

OSPs

Qatar and Kuwait have announced changes to their official selling prices (OSPs) next year.

Qatar Petroleum will start pricing its crude oil grades of Qatar marine and Qatar land on a prospective pricing basis in February 2020, the company said on Tuesday, confirming an earlier report by Reuters.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Tuesday it was modifying its Asia crude oil pricing marker.

The new marker will replace Platts Oman with Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) Oman while maintaining the Platts Dubai component and will take effect from Feb 1, the company said.

WINDOW

Cash Dubai's premium to swaps fell 16 cents to $2.57 a barrel.

(Reporting by Florence Tan)

((Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3497; Reuters Messaging: florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

