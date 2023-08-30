Middle East Crude-Benchmarks mixed on thin trade, Gabon coup

By far, there is no reporting of oil output disruption in the country.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia may raise prices of all crude grades it sells to Asia in October as the world's top oil exporter is expected to extend its voluntary output cut for a third month, keeping sour crude supply tight and prices elevated.

The October official selling price (OSP) for flagship Arab Light crude could increase by about 45 cents a barrel from the previous month, according to five refining sources surveyed by Reuters, which would be the grade's highest price so far this year.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

Cash Dubai's premium to swaps fell 19 cents to $1.67 a barrel.

Following the trades, Vitol will receive four October Upper Zakum crude, with two cargoes from ExxonMobil, one from Glencore and the other one from PetroChina.

Vitol will also receive one October al-Shaheen crude from Glencore.

Seller-Buyer

Price

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.80

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

PETROCHINA-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

PETROCHINA-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

PETROCHINA-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-KOCH

86.75

PETROCHINA-VITOL

86.80

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-EQUINOR

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-KOCH

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-EQUINOR

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.75

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.79

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.79

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.79

PRICES ($/BBL)

CURRENT

PREV SESSION

DME OMAN

87.13

86.48

DME OMAN DIFF TO DUBAI

2.01

2.24

CASH DUBAI

86.79

86.10

NEWS

India will buy oil from all sources that offer it at the "lowest possible prices", the country's oil minister told broadcaster ET Now on Wednesday.

Rosneft ROSN.MM, Russia's largest oil producer, said on Wednesday its output of oil and gas condensate dipped in the second quarter from the prior three-month period due to an agreement with OPEC+ group of oil producers to curb production.

Chinese refiners are poised to boost diesel exports in September to more than 1 million metric tons, drawn by lucrative margins from selling overseas and as they expect to receive more export quotas from Beijing, traders and analysts said.

Australia's Woodside Energy WDS.AX said on Wednesday the development plan for its Trion deepwater oil project in Mexico was approved by the North American country's oil and gas exploration regulator.

For crude prices, oil product cracks and refining margins, please click on the RICs below.

Brent BRENTSGMc1 Dubai DUBSGSWMc2 DME Oman OQc1 Brent/Dubai EFS DUB-EFS-1M PRODUCT CRACKS Fuel oil crack FO180SGCKMc1 Gasoil crack GOSGCKMc1 Naphtha crack NAF-SIN-CRK Complex refining margins REF/MARGIN1 (Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Sonia Cheema) ((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

