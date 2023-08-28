Middle East Crude-Benchmarks mixed on subdued trades; Sinopec to keep output steady

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Middle East crude benchmarks mixed on Monday, with Oman rising while Dubai and Murban edging down, as trades winded down toward the end of the month.

Market sentiment found some supports from Chinese refining giant Sinopec Corp 0386.HK that plans to maintain steady refinery output during the second half of 2023 as domestic fuel demand recovers despite macro-economic headwinds.

The spread between Brent and Dubai widened to $0.32 a barrel after reaching parity in the previous session.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

Cash Dubai's premium to swaps fell 20 cents to $1.80 a barrel.

Seller-Buyer

Price

EXXONMOBIL-VITOL

86.35

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.35

EXXONMOBIL-EQUINOR

86.30

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.34

GLENCORE-VITOL

86.30

PRICES ($/BBL)

CURRENT

PREV SESSION

DME OMAN

86.82

86.39

DME OMAN DIFF TO DUBAI

2.28

2.15

CASH DUBAI

86.34

86.24

NEWS

China's Sinopec Corp 0386.HK is in acquiring Shell's refinery or petrochemical plant in Singapore, Sinopec President Yu Baocai said on Monday.

U.S. energy firms in August cut the number of active oil rigs for a ninth straight month while the combined oil and natural gas rig count fell for the fourth month in a row, energy services firm Baker Hughes BKR.O said in its closely followed report on Friday.

Nigeria expects its four oil refineries to be operational by the end of next year, its new oil minister said on Friday, with the southern Port Harcourt plant seen starting as early as December.

Global oil major BP BP.L said the world must invest in the production of oil and gas to avoid sharp price spikes while accelerating the energy transition to combat greenhouse gas emissions.

For crude prices, oil product cracks and refining margins, please click on the RICs below.

Brent BRENTSGMc1 Dubai DUBSGSWMc2 DME Oman OQc1 Brent/Dubai EFS DUB-EFS-1M PRODUCT CRACKS Fuel oil crack FO180SGCKMc1 Gasoil crack GOSGCKMc1 Naphtha crack NAF-SIN-CRK Complex refining margins REF/MARGIN1 (Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Shweta Agarwal) ((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

