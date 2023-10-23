Middle East conflict weighs on European stocks at start of busy week

By Amruta Khandekar

Oct 23 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as the Israel-Hamas war kept investors on edge at the start of a week packed with key data releases, earnings reports and the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy meeting.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.5% by 0813 GMT after declines of over 3% in the previous week.

"The GDP (data) is likely to show quite a robust third quarter and add to expectations that the Fed will keep rates in restrictive territory for longer," said Laura Cooper, senior macro strategist for iShares EMEA at BlackRock.

Fears of an escalating conflict in the Middle East, surging bond yields and downbeat earnings have pushed the STOXX 600 to multi-month lows.

Miners .SXPP shed 1.3% as prices of most base metals took a hit from geopolitical tensions, while rate-sensitive real estate stocks .SX86P hit their lowest levels since 2012.

Among major movers for the day, VolkswagenVOWG_p.DE dropped 3.1% to its lowest since April 2020 after the carmaker cut its profit margin outlook for the current year on Friday.

Philips PHG.AS shares fell 3.8% after the Dutch health group reported a drop in third-quarter orders.

Limiting losses in the healthcare sector .SXDP, IndiviorINDV.L jumped 3.8% after the drugmaker said it will pay $385 million to settle a lawsuit related to its opioid addiction treatment.

Getinge GETIb.ST rose 4.5% after the Swedish medical gear maker beat quarterly sales expectations.

Britain's VistryVTYV.L dropped 5.4% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after the homebuilder lowered its annual profit forecast and said it would cut 200 jobs.

