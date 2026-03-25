Middle East Conflict Weighs On Core Laboratories' Q1 Outlook

Core Laboratories Inc. CLB has warned that escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are set to weigh on its first-quarter 2026 financial performance. The company is actively assessing the evolving situation while working closely with clients and local teams to manage operational challenges. Despite mitigation efforts, the rapidly shifting environment has created significant uncertainties, prompting a downward revision of its earlier guidance issued in February 2026.

Core Laboratories’ global footprint has always kept it exposed to geopolitical conflicts, sanctions and trade disruptions that directly impact the demand for its crude assay and laboratory services. During the fourth quarter 2025earnings call management acknowledged that sanctions and geopolitical tensions had materially affected its Reservoir Description demand during the whole of 2025 and will remain an ongoing risk in times to come. These factors can lead to project delays and logistics disruption, and also create earnings volatility, limiting the company’s near-term visibility despite otherwise strong long-term fundamentals.

Operational Disruptions Impact CLB’s Performance

The conflict has triggered widespread disruptions across the region, directly affecting Core Laboratories’ operations. Key challenges include client-driven project delays, travel restrictions limiting workforce mobility and supply chain disruptions affecting equipment and materials.

Additionally, damage to oil refining infrastructure and storage facilities has reduced regional capacity, forcing some operators to limit or shut in production. This has created a ripple effect across the energy value chain.

Strait of Hormuz Bottlenecks Add Pressure

Logistical constraints have intensified, particularly in crude oil and refined product transportation through the Strait of Hormuz. These bottlenecks have slowed project execution timelines and complicated coordination efforts.

Such disruptions have made it increasingly difficult for Core Laboratories to maintain smooth operational workflows, especially in projects that rely on the timely movement of samples and equipment.

CLB’s Segment-Wise Impact Varies

The impact of the crisis has not been uniform across Core Laboratories’ business segments.

Reservoir Description Faces Major Challenges: This segment has been the hardest hit due to its reliance on field access, laboratory operations and sample transportation. Disruptions in these areas have significantly hindered its ability to deliver client studies and testing services.

Production Enhancement Shows Relative Resilience: While less affected overall, this segment has still faced delays, particularly in the shipment of energetics products. Some deliveries to certain parts of the region have been temporarily suspended.

CLB’s Revised Q1 2026 Guidance

Reflecting these challenges, Core Laboratories has revised its first-quarter 2026 outlook. Total revenues have been brought down to a range between $119 million and $123 million from the earlier expected $124-$130 million. Operating income (ex-items) is now expected to range between $5.7 million and $7.1 million, brought down from the earlier expected $9.7 million to $12.2 million range. Also, earnings per share (ex-items) are now expected to range between 5 and 7 cents, brought down from the earlier expected 11-15 cents.

These figures represent a clear downgrade from earlier expectations, highlighting the material impact of geopolitical instability.

Uncertainty Remains High

Amid the turmoil, Core Laboratories has emphasized that employee safety remains its top priority. The company continues to adapt its operations, working to minimize disruptions while maintaining service quality.

Looking ahead, Core Laboratories plans to closely monitor developments in the Middle East and provide updates as conditions evolve. While mitigation strategies are in place, ongoing instability suggests that near-term visibility will remain limited.

The situation underscores how geopolitical risks can quickly translate into operational and financial challenges for energy service providers operating in sensitive regions.

CLB’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Houston, Texas-based Core Laboratories is an oilfield services company operating in more than 50 countries. The firm deals with providing reservoir management and production enhancement services to the oil and gas companies. Currently, CLB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some better-ranked stocks like Drilling Tools International Corporation DTI, TechnipFMC plc FTI and USA Compression Partners, LP USAC. While Drilling Tools International and TechnipFMC sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, USA Compression carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Drilling Tools International is a global oilfield services provider focused on supplying downhole tools used in horizontal and directional drilling. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTI’s 2026 earnings indicates 90% year-over-year growth.

Newcastle & Houston-based TechnipFMC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI’s 2026 earnings indicates 18% year-over-year growth.

USA Compression Partners is one of the largest independent natural gas compression service providers in the United States, measured by fleet horsepower. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USAC’s 2026 earnings indicates 30.7% year-over-year growth.

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