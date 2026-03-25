Middle East Conflict Sparks Market Swings: Volatility ETFs in Focus

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has kept markets under pressure since its onset, with the S&P 500 falling about 4.19% over the past month and 0.41% over the past five days. Volatility has been a constant theme so far this year, with the broad market index down roughly 4.68% year to date.

The CBOE Volatility Index, which reflects market expectations of near-term volatility, has surged 26.74% over the past month and 74.88% so far this year. The index has added about 6.13% over the past five days, reflecting rising uncertainty and heightened investor nervousness.

At the start of the week, markets witnessed sharp swings on reports of potential negotiations between Washington and Tehran, briefly lifting sentiment. However, Iran’s subsequent denial of any such talks reversed the gains, pushing markets back into negative territory.

Unclear Signals, Uncertain Relief

According to Finbold, following President Donald Trump’s comments suggesting progress in negotiations, the S&P 500 surged nearly 240 points, adding roughly $2 trillion in market capitalization. However, after Iran denied any such negotiations, the index reversed course, falling about 120 points and wiping out close to $1 trillion in value.

In total, the market witnessed an extraordinary $3 trillion swing in capitalization within an hour, highlighting the fragile, headline-driven nature of current market movements.

Additionally, per Reuters, the Pentagon is expected to deploy thousands of troops from the U.S. Army’s elite 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, further reinforcing an already significant U.S. military buildup. The move comes even as President Donald Trump signaled a potential diplomatic path, speaking about possible negotiations with Tehran to end the conflict, adding to market ambiguity.

Will Markets Get Lasting Relief?

Markets are unlikely to see immediate relief as oil prices are expected to remain elevated even after the Middle East conflict eases, as damage to key energy infrastructure across the region may take time to repair, potentially constraining near-term production capacity and keeping supply conditions tight.

At the same time, elevated oil price expectations are raising concerns about a potential stagflation environment in the United States, further fueling market volatility. Stagflation is an economic condition marked by the combination of slowing growth, rising inflation and high unemployment occurring simultaneously (Read: Stagflation Scare? ETFs May Help Protect Your Portfolio).

Geopolitical tensions are unlikely to ease in the near term, influenced by President Donald Trump’s aggressive foreign policy approach and signals that his attention may turn to Cuba after the Iran conflict.

Turning Market Chaos Into Opportunity With Volatility ETFs

This backdrop highlights the importance of a sharper focus on short-term portfolio positioning, with increased exposure to volatility ETFs emerging as a compelling strategy, both as a hedge and as an opportunity to capitalize on the current market turbulence.

Staying ahead of market uncertainty is often better than reacting after the damage is done. These funds have delivered strong returns during market turmoil and may continue to rise if volatility remains elevated.

Investors with a long-term horizon can look beyond near-term uncertainties. For such investors, increasing exposure to diversified, less concentrated ETFs may provide a more stable path forward. However, in the current economic environment, volatility-focused funds and strategies are ideal for investors with a short-term horizon.

With the potential for increased volatility, adding these ETFs may be a smart strategic move (See: all Volatility ETFs here).

Volatility ETFs in Focus

Below, we have highlighted a few funds that investors can consider to gain increased exposure to volatility ETFs.

Investors can consider iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN VXX, ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF VIXY and ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF VIXM.

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iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX): ETF Research Reports

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY): ETF Research Reports

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.