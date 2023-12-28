News & Insights

Midday Wheat Holding Strong

December 28, 2023 — 02:30 pm EST

Wheat futures remain more than 1% in the black for midday, despite the corn and soybean pullback. SRW is a nickel off the daily high, but still 6 to 8 ½ cents in the black for the front months. KC HRW futures are trading 4 ½ to 8 cents higher, with March 3 ¾ cents off the high. Spring wheat is also 3 ¼ to 6 cents in the black and near the highs for the day. 

Pre-report estimates for wheat bookings range 200,000 MT to 600,000 MT for the week that ended 12/21. Traders are also looking for the FAS to report up to 75k MT of new crop sales for the week.

Russia’s SovEcon lowered their forecast for old crop wheat exports by 200k MT citing risk premium via Red Sea and Suez Canal trade routes, the figure is now estimated at 48.6 MMT. Russia’s Ag Ministry reported the 2024 grain crop was 142.6 MMT, a 9.5% decrease from last season’s all-time record. Of that, Russia’s wheat crop totaled 92.77 MMT. 

Egypt’s GASC canceled the international wheat tender after making no purchases. 

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.30 3/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.41 1/2, up 7 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.42, up 7 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $7.24, up 2 1/4 cents,

