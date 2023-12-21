Midday Weakness for Cattle Futures

Cattle futures are trading 52 to 75 cents in the red. Feeders are down by $0.85 to $1.07 so far. Cash fed trade for Wednesday was confirmed near $170 with over 10k head marketed. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 12/19 was $220.31, up by 40 cents.

Pre CoF estimates call for Dec 1 inventory to be up between 1.8% and 2.7% from last year. The average of analyst responses in wire surveys is to see a 2.2% increase to ~11.95m head. Traders are looking for lighter marketings and placements relative to last year, between -1.7% and -5.7% for placements and between -5.5% and -8% for marketings. The average guess is to see 96.2% and 93.3% of last year respectively.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales data showed 9,715 MT of beef was sold during the week that ended 12/14, with 4.2k to South Korea. The week’s export was a 16-wk high 16,879 MT, for a running total of 773,473 MT. That is still 13% behind last year’s shipping pace.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Wednesday afternoon report as Choice was 30 cents stronger and Select $1.56 weaker. That left the spread at $27.53. USDA reported the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 372k head. That is 8k less than last week’s pace, but is up by 29k more than the same week last year.

Dec 23 Cattle are at $170.450, up $0.425,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $169.500, down $0.800,

April 24 Cattle are at $173.025, down $0.800,

Cash Cattle Index was $170.000, from $170.74 last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $223.100, down $0.950

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $224.725, down $1.025

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.