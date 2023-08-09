Midday Strength for Cattle

The cattle market is working at or near intraday highs through Wednesday’s midday, with gains of as much as $0.97. The feeder cattle futures market is trading $0.72 to $1.30 higher. Wednesday’s FCE auction had no sales for the 2,124 head listed with bids capped at $175. Cash trade activity remains quiet this week. The 8/7 CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped 82 cents to $245.02.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report for Wednesday morning had Choice up by $1.52 and Select $1.82 stronger. USDA estimated the Tuesday cattle slaughter at 124k head, which after a 7k revision for Monday set the week to date total at 247,000 head. That compares to 248k last week and 244k during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle are at $180.275, up $0.575,

Oct 23 Cattle are at $181.625, up $0.725,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $185.475, up $0.275,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.800, from $179.00 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle are at $247.000, up $1.000

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $250.425, up $1.000

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.