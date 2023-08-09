News & Insights

Stocks

Midday Strength for Cattle

August 09, 2023 — 12:47 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The cattle market is working at or near intraday highs through Wednesday’s midday, with gains of as much as $0.97. The feeder cattle futures market is trading $0.72 to $1.30 higher. Wednesday’s FCE auction had no sales for the 2,124 head listed with bids capped at $175. Cash trade activity remains quiet this week. The 8/7 CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped 82 cents to $245.02.  

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report for Wednesday morning had Choice up by $1.52 and Select $1.82 stronger. USDA estimated the Tuesday cattle slaughter at 124k head, which after a 7k revision for Monday set the week to date total at 247,000 head. That compares to 248k last week and 244k during the same week last year. 

Aug 23 Cattle  are at $180.275, up $0.575,

Oct 23 Cattle  are at $181.625, up $0.725,

Dec 23 Cattle  are at $185.475, up $0.275,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.800, from $179.00 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $247.000, up $1.000

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $250.425, up $1.000


On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.