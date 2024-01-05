Midday Redness for Cotton Market

Cotton remains off the low for the day into the midday prints, though futures are still 12 to 47 points in the red. New crop prices are holding more in the red, widening the invers to an 87 point inverse Mar-Dec.

USDA’s Export Sales data showed 131,100 RBs of cotton was shipped for the week ending 12/28. That was down 65% for the week and was 24% below the 4-wk average. China was the top buyer for the week. USDA’s FAS data had commitments at 8.623 million RBs.

The Seam reported 7,737 bales were sold online on 1/3 for an average gross price of 72.82. The Cotlook A Index was 91.40 on 1/2, UNCH from the day prior. The AWP was up by another 80 points to 64.96 cents/lb.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 80.02, down 10 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 81.2, down 12 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 82.03, down 9 points

