Midday Market Update for Friday: The 10 Most Active Stocks Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s the final day of trading for the week and InvestorPlace isn’t slouching. That means you shouldn’t either! So come along with us as we take a look into the most active stocks in our midday market update for Friday.

Source: Shutterstock

Of course, investors will want extra context for trading today before we get into the midday market update. That includes how stocks were performing in pre-market trading. Luckily, we’ve got that ready at this link.

Now that you’re all caught up on that, let’s see what stocks are most active in midday Friday.

Midday Market Update

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock tops the list today with shares up more than 8% and some 111 million shares changing hands. That’s above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 77.5 million shares. Nio (NYSE:NIO) takes the next spot on the list with shares rising over 4% and roughly 88 million shares moving. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is 93.4 million shares. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) cements its spot on the list with the stock dipping slightly and some 61 million shares changing hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is 100.9 million shares. Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) gets its spot on the list with the stock falling 13% and more than 57 million shares trading. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of 20 million shares. MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) reaches the halfway point with shares down 18% and about 57 million shares traded. That’s higher than its daily average trading volume of 25.6 million shares. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) joins the list with shares up more than 2% and over 54 million shares changing hands. For perspective, the automotive company’s daily average trading volume is 70.5 million shares. Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is up next with its stock down slightly and more than 51 million shares traded. That has it approaching its daily average trading volume of 52.9 million shares. General Electric (NYSE:GE) stock is down barely today as just over 25 million shares are moving. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is 77 million shares. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares are down over 1% and some 25 million shares have traded. That’s still below its daily average trading volume of 43 million shares. Telsa (NASDAQ:TSLA) closes out the midday market update for Friday with shares up over 4% and more than 24 million shares changing hands. For reference, its daily average trading volume is 33.9 million shares.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post Midday Market Update for Friday: The 10 Most Active Stocks Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.