Midday Market Update: What Stocks Are Up Today?

The stock market has some major movers as noon rolls around on Friday and InvestorPlace is looking at what stocks are up today.

A few companies in the healthcare field are among those at the top of Yahoo! Fiance’s trending tickers today. That’s no surprise as investors have been waiting for updated coronavirus vaccine news. Let’s take a look at them what other top trending stocks are up today!

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

NVAX stock is up 8.3% with more than 6 million shares having changed hands as of this writing. This is due to the company providing an update on its coronavirus vaccine being tested in the U.K. and Africa.

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON)

EBON stock is next on the list with shares up 39.1% and more than 86 million shares having traded. This comes after the blockchain company announced plans to beta test its cryptocurrency exchange next week.

NLS Pharma (NASDAQ:NLSP)

NLSP stock is the third entry on the list with shares heading 83.9% higher and over 127 million shares changing hands. This has to do with the company signing a deal that gets it data from Novartis (NYSE:NVS) for Sanorex.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Next up on the list of trending tickers for Friday is SEEL stock with shares up 67.8% and more than 149 million shares traded. This jump comes after BTIG analyst Robert Hazlett initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating and $14 price target.

AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T stock is the final entry on the list with shares up 1.9% and over 41 million shares changing hands. This movement comes after company CEO John Stankey amde some positive comments during his appearance on CNBC this morning.

