Midday Market Update: The 10 Most Active Stocks Today

We’re at the halfway point of trading on Monday and that means it’s time for a midday market update. Many of the normal stocks like NIO and AAPL make today’s list. However, there are also some surprise investors might not be expecting.

Before we jump into that. Consider taking a look at the winners and losers during pre-market trading. That extra context can help understand what has shares seeing the most activity today.

Now, let’s jump into the most active stocks for Monday!

Midday Market Update

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is seeing an almost 7% boost as roughly 103 million shares change hands. The stock’s daily average trading volume is about 93.7 million shares. AT&T (NSYE:T) is up next on the list with shares up about 1% and more than 87 million shares traded. The daily average trading volume for this stock is 40.9 million shares. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) stock is trading about 3% lower as 65 million shares change hands. That’s quite the jump over its daily average trading volume of 15.9 million shares. Nio (NYSE:NIO) shares are largely unmoving as some 42 million shares change hands. The stock’s daily average trading volume is 96.6 million shares. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is down 1.4% as more than 36.4 million shares trade. That’s still below its daily average trading volume of 104.5 million shares. Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) shares are sitting almost 1% higher as 31.5 million shares trade. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is 83.5 million shares. General Electric (NYSE:GE) is down slightly with some 31 million shares changing hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is 77.5 million shares. Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is falling more than 6% with about 27 million shares trading. The stock’s daily average trading volume is 5.5 million shares. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) takes another spot on the list with shares up 5.8% as some 26 million shares change hands. The stock’s daily average trading volume is 10 million shares. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) takes the final spot on the midday market update with shares up close to 2%. This also has roughly 26 million shares changing hands. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is 65.5 million shares.

