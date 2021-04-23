Midday Market Update: The 10 Most Active Stocks Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Friday is halfway over and that means it’s time to measure up the stocks seeing the most movement today in our midday market update. We’re seeing a lot of tech stocks show up on the list today with many of them seeing share prices rising.

However, investors will want to stop for a second and take a look at the biggest pre-market movers from this morning. That extra context can help understand why some of the stocks on this list are seeing so much movement today.

Now that that’s taken care of, let’s dive into the midday market update for Friday.

Midday Market Update

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock was up 38.1% with over 309 million shares changing hands. That’s a major jump from its daily average trading volume of 61.6 million shares. MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares are climbing 41% higher today as more than some 72 million shares traded. For comparison, the daily average trading volume of the stock is only about 14.8 million shares. Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock is up slightly as more than 64 million shares change hands. That’s up from its daily average trading volume of 22.8 million shares. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is up next with shares down nearly 6% as 49 million shares traded. The stock’s daily average trading volume is 31 million shares. Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock is in the halfway point on the list with shares up 2.6% and about 47 million shares changing hands. Its daily average trading volume is 94 million shares. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are up close to 2% as over 32 million shares traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is 105 million shares. Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is up next with shares up 2.9% and some 32.8 million shares trading. That’s more than double its daily average trading volume of 15.4 million shares. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is climbing 4.8% higher and over 31 million shares have changed hands. Its daily average trading volume is 42.6 million shares. American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) stock is flying 4.6% higher as 27 million shares traded. That’s below its daily average trading volume of 51.9 million shares. Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) finishes off the midday market update with shares down 2.4% and over 24 million shares trading. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is 13.1 million shares.

