Midday Market Update: The 10 Most Active Stocks Today

It’s time for the midday market update for Thursday as several companies are on the move with various increases and decreases.

Before markets even opened there was plenty of trading taking place today. That includes quite a few pre-market stocks that were seeing quite a bit of movement. Investors can check out what those stocks were doing this morning at this link.

Without further ado, here are the stocks seeing the most active stocks as of midday Thursday.

Midday Market Update

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) stock is the most active today with the shares down 2.6% and more than 66 million changing hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is roughly 54 million shares. Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock is up next with shares down 5% and over 56 million traded as of this writing. For comparison, the stock’s daily average trading volume is roughly 95 million shares. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock takes the third spot with shares up 1.6% and more than 42 million shares changing hands. The stock’s daily average trading volume is 107 million shares. PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) stock is is climbing 6.9% higher with over 38 million shares traded. That’s a massive spike next to its daily average trading volume of 1.1 million shares. QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) marks the midpoint of the list with shares down 12.6% and more than 14 million trading. Its daily average trading volume is 13.5 millino shares. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock is up 5.3% with over 33 million shares changing hands. That comapres to its daily average trading volume of 43 million shares. Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) takes the next spot on the midday market update with shares down 2.7%. It’s also seen more than 33 million shares change compared to its daily average of 89 million. AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is sitting 4.6% higher with some 29 million shares trading. For some perspective, its daily average trading volume is 176 million shares. Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares are down 10.2% with over 35 million shares traded. That’s quickly gaining on its daily average trading volume of 35.6 million shares. New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) closes out the list with shares up close to 1% and more than 21 million changing hands. That’s a hefty increase over its daily average trading volume of 4.8 million shares.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

