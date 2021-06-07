Midday Market Update: The 10 Biggest Gainers Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Monday’s already halfway over and that means it’s time for a midday market update. We’re seeing lots of movement from meme stocks today as Reddit sends share prices soaring with a massive rally.

But before we get too far into that, let’s stop and look at what stocks were doing in pre-market trading this morning. It’s nice to see how things have changed in just a few short hours.

With that taken care of, let’s dive into the midday market update for Monday!

Midday Market Update

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) stock is rising close to 28% with some 59 million shares of the stock changing hands. Its daily average trading volume is 23.9 million shares. QTS Realty (NYSE:QTS) shares are soaring more than 21% with over 14 million shares moving. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of 578,000 shares. Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock is jumping over 20% with about 45 million shares changing hands. The stock’s daily average trading volume is only about half that at 22.8 million shares. AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares are sitting more than 17% higher as over 187 million shares change hands. The stock’s daily average trading volume is roughly 136.8 million shares. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock is getting an over 14% boost with some 17 million shares traded. That’s approaching its daily average trading volume of 25.7 million shares. BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) stock joins the Reddit rally with shares up about 12% and 93 million units moving. The stock’s daily average trading volume is below that at 31.1 million shares. MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares are also up roughly 12% with about 16 million shares moving. That’s getting closer to its daily average trading volume of 27 million shares. FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock is heading over 13% higher as some 12 million shares moved. That’s almost at its daily average trading volume of 15.3 million shares. Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares are up about 11% with over 5 million shares changing hands. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of 1.7 million shares. Clean Energy (NASDAQ:CLNE) stock closes out the midday market update with shares up more than 10% and some 13 million shares moving. That’s better than its daily average trading volume of 7.5 million shares.

