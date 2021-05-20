Midday Market Update: The 10 Best Performing Stocks for Thursday

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

We’ve reached the halfway point of trading on Thursday and that means it’s time for a midday market update. Let’s take a look at the best-performing stock of the day below.

Source: Shutterstock

But before that. Consider taking a quick glance at the biggest pre-market winners and losers. The extra context can help traders understand why some stocks are moving the way they are in our midday market update today.

With all that said, let’s see how the best stocks are doing today!

Midday Market Update

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) stock was up more than 13% today as some 26.8 million shares changed hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is 2.8 million shares. Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) shares are rising over 9% higher as some 68 million shares trade. The stock’s daily average trading volume is 12.5 million shares. Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) is up next with shares rising close to 7% and some 16 million changing hands. That’s approaching its daily average trading volume of 19 million shares. XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock is climbing more than 4% as over 9 million units trade. That’s still below its daily average trading volume of 18.2 million shares. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is seeing its stock jump over 4% as some 7 million shares trade. The stock’s daily average trading volume is closer to 26.7 million shares. ADT (NYSE:ADT) is also among those with shares up over 4% as more than 6 million shares change hands. That’s above its daily average trading volume of 4.4 million shares. Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) shares are shining more than 4% brighter as over 5 million shares trade. That’s quickly approaching its daily average trading volume of 6.4 million shares. Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) is seeing shares increase over 3% as about 5 million units change hands. The stock’s daily average trading volume is about 28.8 million shares. Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) stock is also up more than 3% as some 8 million shares move. That’s still below its daily average trading volume of 14.3 million shares. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) closes out the midday market update with shares up more than 3% and some 21 million units trading. The stock sees a daily average trading volume of 43.3 million shares.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post Midday Market Update: The 10 Best Performing Stocks for Thursday appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.