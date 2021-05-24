Midday Market Update: The 10 Best Performing Cryptos for Monday

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

We’re at the halfway point of trading for Monday and that means it’s time for a midday market update. Today we’re looking at the 10 best performing cryptos for the day.

There’s actually loads of crypto news worth looking into today. The scene has been seeing major interest from investors today. That includes updated price predictions, new cryptos worth checking out, and more.

Now that you’re up to speed on what’s happening with cryptos today, let’s look at the best-performing ones in our midday market update.

Midday Market Update

Polygon (CCC:MATIC-USD) starts us off with the crypto heading 105% higher over a 24-hour period. Maker (CCC:MKR-USD) is up next as the crypto sits over 88% higher over a 24-hour period. Yearn.Finance (CCC:YFI-USD) joins the list by climbing more than 72% higher over a 24-hour period. TrustSwap (CCC:SWAP-USD) takes its spot on the list with the crypto rising close to 71% over a 24-hour period. Harmony (CCC:ONE-USD) marks the halfway point with the crypto increasing about 68% over a 24-hour period. OMG Network (CCC:OMG-USD) kicks off the second half of the list with the crypto up over 65% over a 24-hour period. PancakeSwap (CCC:CAKE-USD) is right behind it with the crypto rising close to 63% over a 24-hour period. Nexo (CCC:NEXO-USD) takes its spot on the list with the crypto sitting about 61% higher over a 24-hour period. WazirX (CCC:WRX-USD) is on the list as the crypto takes off with a close to 60% rise over a 24-hour period. Uniswap (CCC:UNI-USD) closes out the midday market update of the best-performing cryptos up nearly 60% over a 24-hour period.

That includes a breakdown of Stellar (CCC:XLM-USD) as it rises higher today, as well as price predictions for Polygon and Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD). You can check those stories out at the links below.

