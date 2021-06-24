Midday Market Update: 10 Biggest Stocks Gainers Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

We’re halfway through trading hours on Thursday and that means it’s time for a midday market update.

Source: Shutterstock

With this midday market update, we’re taking a look at the stocks that are seeing the biggest gains today.

Let’s check out the biggest stock gainers today below!

Midday Market Update: Biggest Stocks Gainers

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) starts us off with shares climbing more than 17% as some 16 million shares change hands. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is up next as shares rise almost 10% higher with about 10 million units moving. TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) secures its spot on the list with shares up over 8% and some 12 million shares on the move. Cemex (NYSE:CX) stock joins the list with a more than 7% increase as roughly 7.8 million shares trade. Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) stock is seeing almost 7% gains today with some 7 million shares changing hands. Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) takes its spot on the list with shares increasing close to 7% and over 10 million units traded. Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) is next with the stock also up about 7% but with some 6 million shares moving. Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) is seeing shares head more than 6% higher as of this writing with over 7 million shares changing hands. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) joins the list with shares up over 5% and close to 7 million units traded. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) finishes off the midday market update with shares up more than 5% and over 22 million units traded.

Of course, these are far from the only stocks on the move today that investors will want to be aware of.

Plenty of other stocks are seeing hefty movements today as traders stay busy. A few examples that investors will want to keep an eye on include 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA), Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV), and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). You can learn what has these shares moving by following the links below!

More Thursday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post Midday Market Update: 10 Biggest Stocks Gainers Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.