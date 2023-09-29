Midday Losses in Cotton Futures

After starting the Friday session firmer, the midday prints are back down by triple digits. Dec is 157 points in the red through midday, setting up for a net 116 point gain for the week.

FAS reported 55,323 RBs of cotton was sold for export during the week that ended 9/21. That was a low for the MY, but was up by 83% yr/yr. Cotton shipments were 159.4k RBs for the week, bringing accumulated exports to 1.35m RBs. That is 26% behind last year’s pace.

The Cotlook A Index increased 10 points on 9/28 to 98.35 cents/lb. FSA reduced the AWP for cotton by 2 points for the week to 72.27 cents/lb. ICE Certified Stocks increased another 2.5k bales to 35,126 as of 9/27.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 87.3, down 141 points, Mar 24 Cotton is at 88.04, down 121 points, May 24 Cotton is at 88.59, down 94 points

