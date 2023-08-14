News & Insights

Midday Hogs Down Triple Digits

August 14, 2023 — 12:49 pm EDT

Lean hog futures are coming out of the weekend with double and triple digit losses of $0.40 to $2.35. August rolls off the board at the close, to be settled against the 2-day lagged index. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Monday morning was $4.73 higher to $100.92. The CME Lean Hog Index for 8/10 was $103.06, down by another 85 cents.    

Pork cutout futures are also weaker so far with $0.57 to $1.02 losses at midday. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $7.70 stronger on 8/14, to $117.78. Bellies surged by $32.74 in the AM report. USDA estimates the week’s FI hog slaughter at 2.354m head through Saturday. That set the YTD total at 76.837m head, or 1.3% ahead of last year. 

Aug 23 Hogs  are at $102.250, up $0.150,

Oct 23 Hogs  are at $78.925, down $2.400

Aug 23 Pork Cutout  is at $111.100, up $0.675,


