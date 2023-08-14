Midday Hogs Down Triple Digits

Lean hog futures are coming out of the weekend with double and triple digit losses of $0.40 to $2.35. August rolls off the board at the close, to be settled against the 2-day lagged index. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Monday morning was $4.73 higher to $100.92. The CME Lean Hog Index for 8/10 was $103.06, down by another 85 cents.

Pork cutout futures are also weaker so far with $0.57 to $1.02 losses at midday. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $7.70 stronger on 8/14, to $117.78. Bellies surged by $32.74 in the AM report. USDA estimates the week’s FI hog slaughter at 2.354m head through Saturday. That set the YTD total at 76.837m head, or 1.3% ahead of last year.

Aug 23 Hogs are at $102.250, up $0.150,

Oct 23 Hogs are at $78.925, down $2.400

Aug 23 Pork Cutout is at $111.100, up $0.675,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

