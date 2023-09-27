Midday Gains in Hog Market

So far for Wednesday the lean hog trade is 45 to 80 cents in the black. October is ~60 cents off the session high for midday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $76.72 on Wednesday morning, with no comparison from Tuesday AM. The Tuesday afternoon quote was $76.88. The CME Lean Hog Index dropped another 38 cents on 9/22 to $86.70.

Pork cutout futures are mostly lower on thin volume and OI. The October cutout is 60 cents in the black. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Wednesday morning was 54 cents higher to $98.82. USDA estimated the FI hog slaughter for Tuesday at 956k head, bringing the week’s total to 956,000. That is down 13k from last week’s pace and trails the same week last year by 6k head.

Oct 23 Hogs are at $82.025, up $0.400,

Dec 23 Hogs are at $72.825, up $0.475

Oct 23 Pork Cutout is at $92.850, up $0.600,

