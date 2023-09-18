Midday Gains in Cotton Market

Front month cotton prices are 58 to 91 points higher at midday. The December contract is ~30 points off the session high.

Chinese Custom’s data had 180k MT of cotton imports for August. That was up 62% from Aug ’22. The year-to-date total was 37% lower than 2022 with 860k MT through August.

The Cotlook A Index for 9/15 was a penny stronger at 98.5 cents. USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review had 9,947 bales sold at spot for an average price of 81.19 cents/lb. The AWP for cotton was lowered 1.6 cents to 71.95 cents/lb. ICE Certified Stocks were 2,652 bales on 9/8.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 87.45, up 101 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 88.28, up 92 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 88.76, up 92 points

