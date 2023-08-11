News & Insights

Midday Gains for Lean Hog Futures

August 11, 2023 — 12:53 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Front month hog futures are up by 17 to 45 cents, though October is rallying triple digits as it is set to take over as the lead month after Monday’s session. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Thursday afternoon fell $3.58 to $95.98. The CME Lean Hog Index was $104.34 on 8/8, down by another 24 cents. 

The pork cutout futures are mostly lower with triple digit losses, though again the October contract is rallying through midday. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value increased $3.89 to $113.01. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for the week through Thursday at 1.824m head. That is 66k head lighter than last week and trails the same week last year by 47k head. 

Oct 23 Hogs  are at $81.375, up $1.050,

Dec 23 Hogs  are at $74.275, up $0.500

Oct 23 Pork Cutout  is at $91.350, up $0.750,


