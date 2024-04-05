Midday Gains for Friday Soybeans

News & Insights

Friday’s soy session is trading stronger in the beans and soy oil, though meal prices are in the red. Midday gains for the beans are fractionally to 6 ¾ cents across the front months. Soy Oil futures are trading 87 to 91 points stronger for a net weekly gain of 1 cent/lb. Soymeal contracts are currently $1.30 to $0.80 in the red. 

Official US soybean exports were 193.4 mbu in February. That was a drop from the 219 mbu in January but was near Feb ‘23’s shipments. Chinese cargoes for that month totaled 3.254 MMT, up 6.6% vs. year ago. The season’s Census official first half export total is 1.3 bbu through Feb. 

USDA announced a large export sale of 152,404 MT of soybeans sold to Mexico on Thursday morning under the daily system. Weekly Export Sales data showed just 194,220 MT of soybeans booked in the week of March 29, below the trade estimates which were to see at least 200k  MT. New crop sales were at 0. Soymeal sales were tallied at 234,755, MT, with 202,170 MT for the current MY. Bean oil was shown at 3,097 MT.

Brazil’s Ag Ministry indicated that March exports from that country totaled 12.63 MMT. That was down 4.6% vs. March 2023. 

May 24 Soybeans  are at $11.88 1/2, up 8 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash   is at $11.34 1/1, up 8 1/4 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans  are at $12.00 1/4, up 8 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans  are at $11.87 3/4, up 4 cents,

