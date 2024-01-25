Midday Gains for Cotton Futures

The cotton futures are trading 33 to 35 points in the black. New crop futures are also stronger, though gains are less than 10 points. March cotton is just 8 points under the day session’s high.

USDA reported 207,044 RBs of cotton were sold for exports. That was down from 42k RBs the week prior. Shipments for the week were shown at 142k RBs which was also below last week. The season’s total commitments were 9.5m RBs, and remain 2.5% ahead of last year’s pace.

The Seam confirmed another 9,737 bales were sold on 1/23 for an average gross price of 72.14 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index increased another 65 points on 1/23 to 94 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks were 1,949 bales as of 1/19. The AWP for cotton is 65.47 cents/lb through Thursday.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 85.76, up 36 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 86.93, up 33 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 87.54, up 33 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.