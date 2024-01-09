Midday Gains for Cotton Futures

Tuesday follow through shows cotton prices are up another 7 to 52 points through midday.

Monthly cotton shipments were shown at 557,636 bales for November. That compared to 390k bales in October and 756k during Nov ’22. The season’s total shipment reached 2.64 million bales via the Census data. That compares to 3.3m last year and is 21.6% of the WASDE forecast through the first 5 months.

The Cotlook A Index stayed at 91.40 on for 1/8. The Seam reported 6,275 bales were sold online on 1/5 for an average gross price of 74.29. The AWP was up by another 80 points to 64.96 cents/lb.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 80.99, up 57 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 81.93, up 44 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 82.67, up 38 points

