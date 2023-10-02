Midday Gains for Cotton Futures

The midday board is showing 57 to 71 point gains for the front month cotton futures. October is listed at a 187 point loss, though with 2 contracts of OI and no trade yet this week.

The 9/29 Cotlook A Index increased 50 points to 98.85 cents. The USDA Weekly Cotton Market Review had 17,515 bales sold at spot for the week with an average price of 83.15 cents/lb. The season’s sales reached 87,927 bales, compared to 26.3k last year. FSA reduced the AWP for cotton by 2 points for the week to 72.27 cents/lb. ICE Certified Stocks increased another 2.4k bales to 37,512 as of 9/28.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 87.68, up 53 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 88.53, up 61 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 89.12, up 62 points

