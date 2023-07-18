Midday Gains for Corn Futures

Tuesday’s corn futures are back up by 2.5% to 3.4% through midday and are trading near their highs for the day.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 47% of US corn was silked as of Sunday, 4% ahead of normal for the date, with 7% in the dough stage vs. the 6% average. Condition ratings were up 2% to 57% gd/ex, with all 5 condition categories yielding a 351 on the Brugler500 index, up 4 points from last week.

Algeria is on the market for 240k MT of corn, to be sourced from South America. Iran is tendering for 180k MT of corn.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI, aka Grain Corridor Deal) has been halted by Russia. No vessels had been permitted to enter the three Ukrainian ports since June 30. Approximately 17 MMT of Ukrainian corn was shipped via the Corridor since last July. The largest beneficiary by far was China.

Sep 23 Corn is at $5.14 1/4, up 15 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $5.59 1/4, up 15 3/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn is at $5.20, up 14 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $5.30 3/4, up 13 1/2 cents,

