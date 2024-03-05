Midday Cotton Mostly Red

Save for the increasingly thin March contract, cotton futures are down by 20 to 40 points so far for Tuesday. Futures were down by more than 120 points earlier in the session.

The Cotlook A Index fell by another 370 points on 3/4 to 102.25 cents. The Seam recorded 5,791 bales sold on 2/27 for an average price of 89.1 cents/lb. The AWP was updated to 77.47 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon, a 235 point increase from the week prior. ICE certified stocks were 1,022 bales as of 2/29.

May 24 Cotton is at 94.2, down 38 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 93.06, down 31 points,

Dec 24 Cotton is at 82.88, down 38 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

