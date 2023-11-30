Midday Cotton Market in Black

Front month cotton futures are 9 to 48 points higher so far for Thursday, leaving the March contract 37 points off the high for the session.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 217,662 RBs of cotton was booked during the week that ended 11/23. That was a 5-wk low, with Vietnam listed as the top buyer. USDA had 88,846 RBs shipped during the week, for a season total of 2.32 million RBs. Total cotton commitments reached 7.8 million RBs, compared to 8.7m at the same time last year.

The Cotlook A Index for 11/29 was 25 points stronger to 89.70 cents. The Seam confirmed 11,937 bales were sold in that online market on 11/28, the largest single day sale since August 30. The average selling price from The Seam was 78.54 cents, a 1-month high. The AWP for this week is 65.23 cents/lb, and will be updated by USDA this afternoon after the close. ICE certified stocks stand at 87,769 bales.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 79.91, up 32 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 80.49, up 26 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 81.07, up 23 points

