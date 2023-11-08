News & Insights

Midday Cotton Down Triple Digits

November 08, 2023 — 12:52 pm EST

December cotton futures are priced at 75 cents/lb as the board is another triple digits weaker through Midday. Crude Oil futures also continue to fall, approaching their June lows and down by $19/bbl since the Sep high.

The ERS’s Baseline Projections show cotton area is anticipated to work back towards 12.2 million acres planted, and abandonment is projected to level off ~20% (80% harvested). Both exports and ending stocks are projected to climb over the next decade, though the stocks/use ratio is anticipated to hover near 22%. 

The Cotlook A Index for 11/7 was 130 points lower at 90.5 cents/lb. The AWP for cotton is 68.11 cents/lb, and will be updated Thursday.  ICE Certified Stocks were 81,932 bales as of 11/06.  

Dec 23 Cotton  is at 75.09, down 139 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  is at 78.01, down 136 points,

May 24 Cotton  is at 79.35, down 114 points

