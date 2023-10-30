Midday Cotton Back in the Red

After coming out of the weekend with double digit gains, cotton prices are back in the red for midday. The front months are currently 2c off their session highs and 73 to 108 points in the red.

The weekly Cotton Market Review from USDA showed 4,958 bales were sold at spot through the week at an average price of 78.3 cents/lb. USDA also reported 713,276 bales were classed during the week for a season total of 2.583m bales. Last year’s classings had 3.13 million bales at this point.

The Cotlook A Index was 65 points stronger to 95 cents/lb on 10/27. The updated AWP for cotton was 110 points lower for the week to 68.72 cents/lb.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 83.4, down 98 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 85.31, down 82 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 86.17, down 81 points

