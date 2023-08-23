Midday Corn Quotes Near Highs for Wednesday

Front month corn futures are rallying through the midweek session with 6 ¼ to 8 ¼ cent gains through midday. The Dec contract is just 1 ¼ cents off the high so far for an 11 ½ cent ranged day.

Weekly EIA data showed ethanol producers averaged 1.048 million bpd during the week that ended 8/18. That was a 21k bpd drop from the week prior’s output. Ethanol stocks tightened by 645k barrels to 22.79 million.

Day 2 of the ProFarmer Crop Tour put the Indiana average corn yield at 180.89 bpa, 1.54% below the 3-year average. For Nebraska, scouts had an average of 167.22 bpa. 2.78% below the 3-year average for the tour.

Pre-report estimates for StatsCan corn production range from 13.9 MMT to 15.7 MMT for corn. The average is to see 14.8 MMT, compared to the 14.54 MMT grown last year.

Sep 23 Corn is at $4.74 1/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $5.10 3/4, up 7 5/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn is at $4.88, up 8 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $5.02, up 8 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

