Midday Corn Market Trading 3-5 Cents Lower

Front month corn futures are trading with midday losses of as much as a nickel. The March contract is sitting 3c off the session low. December futures expire tomorrow.

Weekly EIA data showed 1.074 million barrels of ethanol were produced daily during the week that ended 12/08. That was a 2k bpd decrease from the week prior. Ethanol stocks increased by 661k barrels to 22.1 million.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry reported the season’s grain export pace at 14.7 MMT, including 7.4 MMT of corn. Last year saw nearly 20 MMT of grain shipments at this point, with 10.9 MMT of corn.

Brazil’s Anec projects the Dec corn export as 7.14 MMT, a 280k MT increase from their prior forecast.

AgRural in Brazil estimates that first crop corn planting is 95% completed, compared to last year’s historically fast pace at 96%.

Mar 24 Corn is at $4.80 1/4, down 5 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.51 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

May 24 Corn is at $4.93, down 4 1/4 cents,

Jul 24 Corn is at $5.02 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

