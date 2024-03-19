Midday Cattle Trading Mixed

Fat cattle futures are fading through the October contract, but 17 cents higher in the Dec contract for midday. April has seen a $1 spent nearly equally on both sides of UNCH . Feeders are up by 40 cents so far. USDA reported cash cattle trades last week from $185 to $190, with Friday showing $186 sales for the South and $187-$188 for the North. USDA reported feeder cattle sales in the OKC auction totaled 6.4k head with prices $2-$3 above last week. The 3/15 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $250.86, up by $1.86.

USDA’s Boxed Beef prices were mixed on Tuesday morning as Choice was up by another $1.56 to $314.89 but Select dropped by 6 cents to $302.99. USDA reported Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 120k head. That’s up from 111k head from last week and is 4.6k head below the same week last year.

April 24 Cattle are at $188.150, down $0.425,

Jun 24 Cattle are at $184.925, down $0.475,

Aug 24 Cattle are at $184.150, down $0.200,

Cash Cattle Index was $185.400, from $184.63 last week

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $250.925, down $0.275

April 24 Feeder Cattle are at $255.200, up $0.100

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

