Midday Cattle Trading in the Black

Front month cattle are trading 45 to 60 cents in the black and are only 15 cents off their high for the day. The week’s cash trade was mostly unestablished on Monday. USDA reported cash cattle trade on Friday near $182-$183 in the South. The Northern cash market was mostly steady near $185 for the week. Feeders are $0.67 to $1.30. The 9/18 CME Feeder Cattle Index was 12 cents stronger to $252.87.

Analysts surveyed expect the monthly NASS report to have a 2.3% lower inventory of ~11.023m head. The full range of estimates for Sep 1 is from -3.1% to -1% from Sep ’22. Placements are expected to be 6.7% lower yr/yr on average. The average estimate for marketings is to be 94.7% of LY.

USDA’s AM Wholesale Boxed Beef Report showed Choice was $302.12 after a $3.20 drop and Select was $281.78 after a $1.63 decrease. USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI cattle slaughter at 127k head for a WTD total of 248k head. That is down 3k from last week’s pace and compares to 255k head during the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle are at $186.225, up $0.550,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $190.900, up $0.425,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $195.350, up $0.425,

Cash Cattle Index was $182.480, from $179.00 last week

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $254.100, up $0.600

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle are at $260.275, up $0.925

