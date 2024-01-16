Midday Cattle Rallying so far

Cattle prices are working $0.70 to $1.75 higher at midday and are at or near the session highs. Current feeder cattle are working $1.10 to $1.37 higher so far. Cash trade remained light this week, with some 6500 sales added on Friday near $172-$173. The weekly OKC auction was closed this week citing winter storms. The 1/11 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $228 flat, up by 25 cents.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were stronger on Tuesday morning, with Select up by $6.92. USDA’s weekly beef production data showed 465.2m lbs were produced during the week. That is 0.2% below last week’s volume and down 14.7% from the same week last year. Slaughter totaled 549k head for the week, also 0.4% below last week and down 16.9% from the same week last year.

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $173.050, up $1.675,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $175.175, up $1.000,

Jun 24 Cattle closed at $172.400, up $0.775,

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $227.450, up $0.875

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $228.800, up $1.100

