MIDD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $140.92, changing hands as low as $139.99 per share. Middleby Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MIDD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MIDD's low point in its 52 week range is $120.30 per share, with $163.105 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $140.64.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.