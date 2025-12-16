MIDCAP PARTNERS Maintains Maisons du Monde (MDOUF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, MIDCAP PARTNERS maintained coverage of Maisons du Monde (OTCPK:MDOUF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 200.60% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Maisons du Monde is $15.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.22 to a high of $21.29. The average price target represents an increase of 200.60% from its latest reported closing price of $5.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Maisons du Monde is 1,400MM, an increase of 42.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maisons du Monde. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDOUF is 0.00%, an increase of 18.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 2,591K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 808K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 816K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDOUF by 24.49% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 415K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 259K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 241K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 234K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

