MIDCAP PARTNERS Maintains La Française de l'Energie (FDENF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, MIDCAP PARTNERS maintained coverage of La Française de l'Energie (OTCPK:FDENF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.85% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for La Française de l'Energie is $57.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.13 to a high of $80.28. The average price target represents an increase of 66.85% from its latest reported closing price of $34.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for La Française de l'Energie is 68MM, an increase of 125.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in La Française de l'Energie. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDENF is 0.00%, an increase of 4.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.65% to 4K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 105.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDENF by 38.56% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

