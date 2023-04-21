MIDCAP PARTNERS Maintains Kaufman & Broad (EPA:KOF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, MIDCAP PARTNERS maintained coverage of Kaufman & Broad (EPA:KOF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 185.50% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kaufman & Broad is $83.08. The forecasts range from a low of $77.48 to a high of $87.75. The average price target represents an increase of 185.50% from its latest reported closing price of $29.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kaufman & Broad is $243,635MM, an increase of 14,916.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 190K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCVAX - Clearwater International Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kaufman & Broad. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOF is 0.23%, an increase of 13.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.56% to 2,111K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.