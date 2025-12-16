MIDCAP PARTNERS Maintains Exail Technologies (EXALF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, MIDCAP PARTNERS maintained coverage of Exail Technologies (OTCPK:EXALF) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exail Technologies. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 57.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXALF is 0.64%, an increase of 34.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.42% to 746K shares.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 244K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares , representing a decrease of 9.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXALF by 119.64% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 143K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares , representing a decrease of 43.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXALF by 71.15% over the last quarter.

ESMAX - INVESCO European Small Company Fund holds 97K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares , representing a decrease of 35.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXALF by 66.16% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 55K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company.

WCMSX - WCM International Small Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 54K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company.

