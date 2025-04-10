MidCap Financial (MFIC) Moves 11.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) shares rallied 11.8% in the last trading session to close at $11.70. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 15.7% loss over the past four weeks.

MidCap Financial witnessed a price surge following the Trump administration’s announcement of a temporary halt of 90 days on reciprocal tariffs for most countries. Meanwhile, the company benefits from a strong brand reputation, diversified product portfolio and established customer relationships. Its focus on innovation and quality enables premium pricing and customer loyalty. A robust distribution network and strategic market positioning enhance competitiveness, while operational efficiencies and economies of scale support profitability and resilience in dynamic market conditions.

This investment company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%. Revenues are expected to be $84.27 million, up 23.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For MidCap Financial, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MFIC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

MidCap Financial is a member of the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC), finished the last trading session 13.2% higher at $52.66. ATLC has returned 4.1% over the past month.

For Atlanticus , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +20% over the past month to $1.33. This represents a change of +22% from what the company reported a year ago. Atlanticus currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

