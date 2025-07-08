MidCap Financial Investment Corporation to Announce Q2 2025 Results on August 11, Conference Call Scheduled for August 12

MidCap Financial will announce Q2 2025 results on August 11, 2025, followed by a conference call on August 12.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC) announced it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on August 11, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss the results will be held on August 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, where participants can join via telephone or a public webcast available on the company's website. MidCap Financial is a diversified investment company focusing on first lien senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies, and is managed by Apollo Investment Management. The company also warns of inherent risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements regarding its operations and business prospects.

Potential Positives

The company is set to report quarterly results, indicating transparency and timely communication with investors.

A conference call will provide an opportunity for investors and analysts to engage directly with company management, enhancing stakeholder relations.

The simultaneous webcast of the conference call allows broader access for stakeholders, promoting inclusivity and transparency in shareholder communications.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates that the company's future operating results and business prospects involve significant risks and uncertainties, which may raise concerns among investors about its performance and the stability of its investments.

The use of the term "forward-looking statements" suggests that the company is preparing stakeholders for potential negative outcomes, thereby impacting investor confidence.

The reliance on external management by Apollo Investment Management may raise questions about corporate governance and decision-making within the company, which could be perceived negatively by investors seeking more autonomy in management practices.

FAQ

What are the upcoming financial results release dates for MidCap Financial?

MidCap Financial will report results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on August 11, 2025.

When is the MidCap Financial conference call scheduled?

The conference call will be held on August 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I participate in the MidCap Financial conference call?

Dial (800) 225-9448 for U.S. callers or (203) 518-9708 for international callers, referencing the Conference ID: MFIC0812.

Is there a webcast available for the MidCap Financial conference call?

Yes, a simultaneous webcast will be accessible on a listen-only basis via the Events Calendar on our website.

What is MidCap Financial's investment strategy?

MidCap Financial primarily invests in first lien senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies.

$MFIC Insider Trading Activity

$MFIC insiders have traded $MFIC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MFIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOWARD WIDRA purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $619,990

EMANUEL R PEARLMAN has made 2 purchases buying 1,800 shares for an estimated $23,105 and 0 sales.

$MFIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $MFIC stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MFIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MFIC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/08/2025

$MFIC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MFIC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MFIC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Finian O'Shea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $13.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Melissa Wedel from JP Morgan set a target price of $11.5 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Paul Johnson from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $14.5 on 04/08/2025

NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC) (the “Company”) announced today that it will report results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the closing of the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Monday, August 11, 2025.





The Company will also host a conference call on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties are welcome to participate in the conference call by dialing (800) 225-9448 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call; international callers should dial (203) 518-9708. Participants should reference either MidCap Financial Investment Corporation Earnings or Conference ID: MFIC0812 when prompted. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis and can be accessed through the Events Calendar in the Shareholders section of our website at



www.midcapfinancialic.com



. Following the call, you may access a replay of the event either telephonically or via audio webcast. The telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the live call and through September 2, 2025, by dialing (800) 753-4652; international callers should dial (402) 220-4235. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available later that same day. To access the audio webcast please visit the Events Calendar in the Shareholders section of our website at



www.midcapfinancialic.com



.







About MidCap Financial Investment Corporation







MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC) is a closed-end, externally managed, diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (“BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”). For tax purposes, the Company has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The Company is externally managed by Apollo Investment Management, L.P., an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries, a high-growth global alternative asset manager. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The Company primarily invests in directly originated and privately negotiated first lien senior secured loans to privately held U.S. middle-market companies, which the Company generally defines as companies with less than $75 million in EBITDA, as may be adjusted for market disruptions, mergers and acquisitions-related charges and synergies, and other items. To a lesser extent, the Company may invest in other types of securities including, first lien unitranche, second lien senior secured, unsecured, subordinated, and mezzanine loans, and equities in both private and public middle market companies. For more information, please visit



www.midcapfinancialic.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements as to our future operating results; our business prospects and the prospects of our portfolio companies; the impact of investments that we expect to make; our contractual arrangements and relationships with third parties; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we invest; the ability of our portfolio companies to achieve their objectives; our expected financings and investments; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; and the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our portfolio companies.





We may use words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “should,” “may” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: the return on equity; the yield on investments; the ability to borrow to finance assets; new strategic initiatives; the ability to reposition the investment portfolio; the market outlook; future investment activity; and risks associated with investing in real estate assets, including changes in business conditions and the general economy. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements unless required by law.







Contact







Elizabeth Besen





Investor Relations Manager





MidCap Financial Investment Corporation





(212) 822-0625







ebesen@apollo.com





