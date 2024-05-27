Midas Minerals Expands Portfolio on ASX

Midas Minerals Limited (AU:MM1) has released an update.

Midas Minerals Limited has announced the application for quotation of new securities on the ASX, with a total of 315,789 ordinary fully paid securities set to be quoted on May 27, 2024. This move indicates the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its financial horizons and provides an opportunity for investors looking to tap into the mineral sector.

For further insights into AU:MM1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.