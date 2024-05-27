News & Insights

Midas Minerals Expands Portfolio on ASX

May 27, 2024 — 04:27 am EDT

Midas Minerals Limited (AU:MM1) has released an update.

Midas Minerals Limited has announced the application for quotation of new securities on the ASX, with a total of 315,789 ordinary fully paid securities set to be quoted on May 27, 2024. This move indicates the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its financial horizons and provides an opportunity for investors looking to tap into the mineral sector.

