Midas Minerals Expands ASX Presence with New Shares

November 07, 2024 — 05:59 pm EST

Midas Minerals Limited (AU:MM1) has released an update.

Midas Minerals Ltd has announced the quotation of 18.2 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, set for November 7, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions, signaling potential growth opportunities for the company in the stock market. Investors keen on market dynamics will find this development intriguing as Midas Minerals expands its presence.

