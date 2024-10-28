Midas Minerals Announces Trading Halt for Capital Raise

Midas Minerals Limited (AU:MM1) has released an update.

Midas Minerals Ltd has requested a trading halt on its securities as the company prepares to make an important announcement regarding a capital raising. This halt will remain in place until the beginning of normal trading on October 31, 2024, or until the announcement is made. Investors are keenly watching for developments, as such announcements can significantly impact stock prices.

